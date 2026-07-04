Karnataka child rights panel seeks uniform rules for daycare centres after Capgemini case

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In the wake of the alleged child abuse at the Capgemini daycare centre, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has called for a uniform regulatory framework for daycare facilities across the state.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, KSCPCR Chairperson Santosh Kumar said the Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports and social media posts relating to the alleged abuse at the daycare facility on the Capgemini campus. He added that the Commission has found that the facility was being operated by an outsourced agency called Little Scholar Baby Care Centre.
A KSCPCR team visited both the daycare centre and the HAL police station on Thursday to assess the situation and directed the police and the Bengaluru East District Child Protection Unit to take immediate action and submit detailed reports. A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also visited the daycare centre and the police station on Friday and Saturday to review the progress of the investigation.
“The police have taken all necessary legal action. Two accused have been arrested, and the investigation is progressing,” Kumar said.
Based on its preliminary findings, the KSCPCR has recommended that the Karnataka government introduce mandatory registration for all daycare centres and bring them under a single government department for regulation and monitoring.
It has also recommended compulsory installation of CCTV cameras with parental access, deployment of trained and qualified caregivers, adequate medical and emergency response facilities, periodic staff training, and regular inspections to ensure compliance with child safety standards.
The Commission further said companies outsourcing childcare services should strengthen oversight of service providers and ensure proper training and accountability of daycare staff.
Highlighting the lack of a comprehensive regulatory system, Kumar said the Commission currently has no consolidated data on the number of daycare centres operating in Bengaluru or elsewhere in Karnataka. He added that the Commission has begun inspecting daycare centres across the state and has already visited a facility at Manyata Tech Park to assess compliance with child safety norms and seek operational details.
The police have arrested two people in connection with the case and booked them under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act.
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