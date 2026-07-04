Karnataka child rights panel seeks uniform rules for daycare centres after Capgemini case

In the wake of the alleged child abuse at the Capgemini daycare centre, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has called for a uniform regulatory framework for daycare facilities across the state.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, KSCPCR Chairperson Santosh Kumar said the Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports and social media posts relating to the alleged abuse at the daycare facility on the Capgemini campus. He added that the Commission has found that the facility was being operated by an outsourced agency called Little Scholar Baby Care Centre.

A KSCPCR team visited both the daycare centre and the HAL police station on Thursday to assess the situation and directed the police and the Bengaluru East District Child Protection Unit to take immediate action and submit detailed reports. A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also visited the daycare centre and the police station on Friday and Saturday to review the progress of the investigation.