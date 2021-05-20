Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru, Haveri announce complete lockdown

As the Covid surge in Karnataka continues to move to other districts beyond Bengaluru, district administrations have taken strict measures to keep the spread in check. The Chikkamagaluru district administration has imposed a complete lockdown for four days — from 10 am on Thursday to 6 am on Monday (May 24). In Haveri, a total lockdown has been announced from May 21 (6 am) to May 25 (6 am)

Chikkamagaluru lockdown guidelines

Chikkamagaluru has decided to impose a complete lockdown for four days.

“All shops, commercial activities, and industries will remain closed during this period during which only emergency activities would be allowed. Those engaged in essential and emergency services have to show relevant records at the check-posts,” Deputy Commissioner KN Ramesh said.

However, marriages that have already obtained permission in advance will be allowed with the maximum attendance capped at 10, while the same for funerals are restricted to five. No other cultural, social, or religious event will be allowed during these days, the district administration clarified.

Further, a 14-day quarantine has been imposed on people entering the district from other parts. “They will be asked to furnish details of their place of stay at checkpoints,” Ramesh added.

While the movement of officers and staff members engaged in medical and emergency services is allowed, patients will be asked to furnish prescription slips to visit hospitals and clinics. Government servants, for whom work from home is not allowed, will have to carry an identity card. In situ construction and plantation works in estates have been exempted while adhering to the norm that workers are disallowed to move between places.

According to Superintendent of Police Akshay M Hakay movement of private vehicles will be completely restricted. He urged people to purchase milk from their nearest booths while maintaining transportation of goods would not be restricted.

To date, Chikkamagaluru has reported nearly 30,000 Covid-19 infections 206 related fatalities. The active caseload, as on Wednesday, is 6782. The district has recorded 11,699 new cases and 201 deaths this month alone.

Police check vehicles amid COVID-19 lockdown in Mangaluru. (PTI Photo) Police check vehicles amid COVID-19 lockdown in Mangaluru. (PTI Photo)

Haveri lockdown guidelines

Meanwhile, Haveri DC Haveri Sanjay Shettennavar announced a total lockdown from May 21 (6 am) to May 25 (6 am). However, a four-hour relaxation has been permitted on Sunday for people to purchase groceries, vegetables, and other essentials. The district has reported 4,445 new cases and 137 Covid deaths since the beginning of May.

However, as per the DC’s order, essential services such including hospitals, pharmacies, ambulances, oxygen plants, fuel station, and milk supply has been exempted from the restrictions. “People will be allowed to purchase essentials between 6 am and 10 am on Sunday (May 23) after which complete lockdown will continue till 6 am on May 25,” he explained.

The active caseload in the district is 1545 on Wednesday, as per statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Earlier on Tuesday, hours after a video conference held with PM Narendra Modi district administrations of Hassan (14,003 active cases), Chikkaballapura (5,264 active cases), Yadgir (4,856 active cases), and Raichur (6,922 active cases) had announced similar measures in a bid to mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic. Chamarajanagara (4,036 active cases) and Shivamogga (9,508 active cases) districts have also been following similar measures from this week.

Covid 19 infections in Karnataka have remained in the 40,000 range for several weeks now despite the numbers in Bengaluru, the epicentre, dipping from the 20,000 range to around 15,000 in recent days — suggesting that the virus is spreading in other districts of the state.

However, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Wednesday said that the government is yet to decide on the extension of the lockdown in the state, scheduled to end on May 24. “The government still has time. Discussions will be held and a decision will be announced a day before it ends on May 24,” he said. As on Wednesday, the active caseload in Karnataka is 5,58,890.