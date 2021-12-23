Karnataka: Ahead of discussions on anti-conversion bill, church vandalised in Chikkaballapur

A church was allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Karnataka’s southern district Chikkaballapur on Thursday. The miscreants shattered a glass pane and broke a statue of St Anthony, said the police. The police said that the church authorities have lodged a complaint and a probe is on.

The attack comes on the heels of several other similar incidents targetting the Christian community in the state and also ahead of discussions on the controversial anti-conversion bill in the Karnataka Assembly.

Earlier on December 12, alleging forced religious conversion, right-wing groups allegedly attacked four Christians and set their religious books on fire in Kolar district.

On November 28, in Belur town of Hassan district, Bajrang Dal members allegedly barged into a prayer hall and stopped the service midway.

On November 7, right-wing groups allegedly locked up a pastor and worshippers at a prayer hall in Belagavi and earlier in October, Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers chanted bhajans at a prayer hall in Hubli.

Meanwhile, discussions on the controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion bill, is set to take place Thursday during the Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly in Belagavi.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the bill on Tuesday while Congress leaders objected to the manner in which it was introduced. The cabinet had cleared it on Monday.

The draft bill prohibits conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage.