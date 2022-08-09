scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Karnataka: Speculations rife over change in chief ministership following Amit Shah’s visit

“There is a speculation that CM Bommai’s cancelation of his visit to Delhi was to avoid a possible suggestion to quit by the party leadership but this is not true. He had to cancel the trip after testing positive for Covid,” government sources close to the CMO said.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 9, 2022 7:20:37 pm
Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interact with Toyota Kirloskar Motors Chairman Vikram Kirloskar as Bajaj Finserv Chairman MD & CEO Sanjiv Bajaj (R) looks on during the 3rd edition of 'Sankalp Se Siddhi: New India. New Resolve' conference, part of India @75 programme, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Aug 4, 2022. (PTI)

The spectre of another change in chief ministership has risen in Karnataka following the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state last week.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has come under severe criticism from within the BJP itself following the recent murder of a youth leader in Dakshina Kannada district, went into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 for a third time on August 6, ahead of a scheduled visit to Delhi.

Bommai reportedly looked out of sorts during a visit by Amit Shah on August 3. The chief minister was scheduled to travel to Delhi on August 6 and 7 to attend meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but cancelled his visit after testing positive. The cancellation of the visit to Delhi has been read by BJP leaders as a possible sign of the exit of the CM.

“There is a speculation that CM Bommai’s cancelation of his visit to Delhi was to avoid a possible suggestion to quit by the party leadership but this is not true. He had to cancel the trip after testing positive for Covid,” government sources close to the CMO said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...

Two BJP leaders – former CM Jagadish Shettar and minister Govind Karjol – have recently refuted reports that they are in contention to become the next CM, which suggests a buzz in the BJP over a possible change in leadership. Meanwhile, minister Umesh Katti has said that he, too, would be in the reckoning in the event of a change in chief ministership.

A former BJP MLA who is considered to be close to the Yediyurappa camp has stated that the Karnataka CM could be changed even before August 15.

“There could be a change of CM even before Independence Day. There has been some talk in the party,” former BJP MLA Suresh Gowda said in Tumakuru Monday.

Advertisement

According to sources in the state government, the BJP leadership is concerned over its government in Karnataka losing credibility owing to various issues in recent weeks, including murders of party workers and poor administration. The BJP is also reportedly concerned over factionalism disrupting the party’s preparations in the run up to the next state polls in 2023. “The BJP is concerned over former CM Yediyurappa distancing himself from the party and the possible repercussions and wants to address these issues as well,” government sources said.

Given multiple concerns in the Karnataka BJP unit – including the lack of a credible Lingayat leader to fill the shoes of Yediyurappa – the party’s central leadership may prefer to maintain a status quo in the state with Bommai, also a Lingayat, as the CM, government officials added.

Opposition Congress has grabbed the political opportunity offered by the uncertainty in the BJP.

Advertisement

“The game of puppetry with the puppet CM Bommai is set to end. The lack of any comments or celebrations among BJP ministers following the visit of Amit Shah is an indicator of the impending change. The BJP has gone into mute mode since the visit of Amit Shah. The time has come for a third CM to assume office in the 40 percent government,” the Karnataka unit of the Congress said on social media Tuesday.

“The BJP leadership has set out to topple Bommai. Is this change going to be to admit the failure of the government or to keep up the tradition of appointing three CMs each time?” the Congress said.

“Why is there a move afoot to change you Mr Bommai? Is it due to infighting in the BJP, the anger of Yediyurappa or due to a failure of administration?” the Congress further stated.

More from Bangalore

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:18:44 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face off Live Updates: Nitish to meet Governor at 4 pm amid rift in NDA

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US
Explained

AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement