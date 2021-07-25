Karnataka: Yediyurappa survives one more day in office, says ‘decision tomorrow’

Yet another day of political speculation concluded in Karnataka on Sunday as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s wait for the highly anticipated “communication” from the BJP High Command went in vain. Hours after stating that he would take an “appropriate decision” on his political future based on the inputs from the national leadership, Yediyurappa said the decision was pushed off to Monday.

Incidentally, the Yediyurappa-led government is also preparing for its second anniversary — after coming to power when the H D Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress coalition collapsed — in a function scheduled to be held on July 26.

However, on his return to Bengaluru from Belagavi where he assessed damages at some of the flood-hit villages, Yediyurappa said a decision on him continuing to be in office would be known “by tomorrow (Monday)” adding that he would “continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.”

The 78-year-old said that he was expecting the communication to reach him by late night on Sunday or by Monday morning. Stating that he had offered to resign two months ago if the party wished so, he reiterated he would continue in the post if the high command desires and quit if asked to.

“I will work for the party day and night for the next 10- 15 years. Let there be no doubt about it”, the Chief Minister said. He also said he would speak about the achievements of his government at the function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

“After that, other things, you will come to know”. Asked what he would do if the “message” does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said, “I will take a decision then”.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP national president J P Nadda ruled out any leadership crisis in the state and said that incumbent Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has “done good work”.

“Yediyurappaji has done good work. Karnataka is being run well. He is taking care of things in his own way,” Nadda said in Panaji. To a query pinpointing to the leadership crisis in the state, he replied, “That is what you (media) feel. We (BJP leadership) don’t feel so.”

