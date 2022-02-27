Karnataka: Chief minister lays foundation for Ambarish memorial

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation of the Ambarish memorial at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In his address after performing the Bhoomi Puja for the memorial, Bommai said, “Ours was a 40-year-old friendship. We used to eat and roam around together, doing usual things and also unusual things. Ambarish’s life is like an open book. He lived on his own terms. One who lives according to his own terms and his conscience is the real hero. Ambarish never compromised with his conscience… He was born with leadership qualities. Although he started his cinema career as a villain, he emerged as a superhero as he was a born hero.”

“He was a friendly man who was ready to do anything for his friends. He used to even abandon his shooting midway whenever his friends arrived at the set. The producers had even requested us not to come when Ambarish was shooting for their movie,” said the chief minister.

“Ambarish had a special affection for the poor and farmers. But he had no penchant to stick to power… Such people are very rare. When the Cauvery water dispute started, he quit from the Union ministry without even thinking for a minute. Ambarish is the only politician who gave up power during the Cauvery agitation,” Bommai added.

The CM further said, “His presence was electrifying. Ambarish had a big role in making the Kannada film industry’s presence felt in other states. He had friends in every place. He was fondly called the Ajatha Shatru. He was loved by everyone.”

Bommai recalled an event in Bijapur where over 5 lakh people turned out to have a glimpse of Ambarish. The CM lauded Ambarish’s wife Sumalatha and their son Abhishek for carrying forward the legacy of the actor.

Expressing his grief at the untimely demise of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Bommai said that a memorial for Puneeth would be built soon. The date for presenting the Karnataka Ratna award to Puneeth would be announced soon, he added.