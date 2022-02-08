Karnataka CM Bommai to meet BJP chief Nadda today, cabinet changes in limbo

After a series of meetings on Monday with Union ministers and MPs on projects, finances and issues pertaining to Karnataka, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to have discussions on political issues, including a proposed cabinet revamp or reshuffle, with the BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday.

“When I meet the national leaders we will discuss many political issues, I will not comment on whether there is going to be a revamp or reshuffle,” Bommai said Monday indicating that the discussion on cabinet changes is likely in a meeting with the BJP president.

Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday night and his office indicated that the CM discussed political issues with Shah. It was reportedly suggested at the meeting that a decision on cabinet changes should be taken only after the conclusion of the Assembly elections to five states in March.

Bommai told the home minister about the achievements of his government in the last six months and “also discussed the situation in the state” with Shah, the Chief Minister’s Office stated.

Among political proposals that Bommai is hoping to obtain the opinion of the BJP leadership is on a possible active role in the government for B Y Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Also on the cards is clearance for the appointment of a new Lokayukta in the state. Sources said the chief minister had narrowed down the choice of the Lokayukta candidate to a former Karnataka high court judge Justice Ashok Hinchigeri.

On Monday, Bommai met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Power Minister R K Singh, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Bommai has requested Sitaraman for a grant of Rs. 5,030 crore for the all-around development of the Kalyana Karnataka region under various central sponsored programmes, his office said.

“In accordance with the discussions held recently at the Conference of South Zone Board, Andhra Pradesh had sought a special grant for the development of its backward districts. Similarly, Karnataka too had pointed out that the Kalyana Karnataka region had many districts that were among the most backward in the country. Special status has been accorded for the region through amendment of article 371(J) of the Constitution,” Bommai has requested.

“Reservation has been provided for the region in employment and education. But special attention is needed for the development of the region. The region lags behind in the multidimensional poverty index of the NITI Aayog too. So the Union government should provide a grant of Rs. 5,030 cr for the region under Central sponsored programmes,” he said.

Bommai also held discussions on the state budget with the finance minister. “The Union budget and the state budget are always interlinked,” he said in Delhi.