Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assures Group ‘A’ govt jobs for Olympics, Paralympics winners

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday said the cabinet will grant its approval for the direct recruitment of sportspersons for government jobs in the state. The recruitment will be done through the selection committee headed by the additional chief secretary of the Department of Sports and offer Group ‘A’ jobs to Olympics and Paralympics winners who are also degree holders.

Speaking at an event held in Bengaluru to distribute Ekalavya and other sports awards, he assured group ‘B’ jobs for the winners in Asian Games and Commonwealth games. Those who bag medals in other sporting events will be given Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ jobs, the chief minister said.

Bommai said the government has adopted 75 athletes since August 15 this year and will train them for the next Olympics in Paris, France. “They will be given training for four years from good coaches apart from providing facilities to continue studies,” he said. For this, the government has spent Rs 10 lakh per athlete, and more funds will be given upon requirement, the chief minister added.

He said a youth policy will be brought in for the development of youth empowerment and sports. “Two per cent of posts are reserved for sportspersons in the Home Department,” he said, adding that initiatives to implement policies encouraging sportsmen will be given priority.

Earlier in the year, Bommai had announced that a proposal seeking two per cent reservation for sportspersons in all government departments would be cleared at the earliest.