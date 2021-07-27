BSY’s confidante Basavaraj Bommai says new Karnataka CM to take over in 3-4 days

B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Monday, the day he announced his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday said in Bengaluru that the process of swearing-in a new chief minister would be completed soon.

“This process will be completed in the next three to four days. There won’t be much gap from now,” he said, a day after Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister.

When asked if a decision has been taken by the party’s high command on Yediyurappa’s successor, Bommai said, “The state leaders are yet to have exact information on who will be the next CM. Ours is a national party and we have a set system in place where decision making is done at different levels.”

Further, Bommai explained that the central core committee and the parliamentary board of the party were above the state-level legislature party and the state BJP core committee. “These are the hierarchical levels where such decisions are made at,” he said.

Also read | As BJP looks for successor, B S Yediyurappa will have say

Bommai and former Revenue Minister R Ashoka — both considered close confidants of Yediyurappa — met the latter at his official residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. However, they chose not to speak to reporters after their visit.

Meanwhile, a party source told The Indian Express that Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, who were appointed central observers for Karnataka, would reach Bengaluru this evening. “Pradhanji and Kishanji are expected to land in Bengaluru before the meeting scheduled to begin at around 5 pm. The new CM’s name is likely to be out by 7.30 pm after the meeting at Capitol Hotel,” the source said.

The legislature party meeting is expected to elect Yediyurappa’s successor, first as BJP’s legislature party leader. The caretaker CM is also expected to be among the 120 BJP MLAs attending the meeting.