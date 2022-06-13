Karnataka: Five students caught ‘cheating’ during exam in Kalaburagi college, principal accused of promoting exam malpractices

Gulbarga University vice-chancellor Dayanand Agsar caught five students copying in BA, BSc and BCom first semester examinations during a visit to a college in Kalaburagi district. The five students have been debarred from taking the examination, officials said.

Agsar told indianexpress.com that they have taken the issue of examination malpractices seriously and would write to the commissioner of collegiate education, Bengaluru seeking disciplinary action against the college principal.

During his visit, Agsar reportedly found that the principal was helping the students to cheat in the examination. Sources said no lecturer was found invigilating in the examination hall.

Agsar said, “I have directed the university registrar (evaluation) to delist the examination centre.”

In another incident, three students of Dr BR Ambedkar degree college have also been hauled up for using mobile phones during an examination.

Notably, Gulbarga University authorities have been accused of leaking question papers and encouraging examination malpractices, among others, in the past. In May, the BCom examination had to be postponed after the fifth semester question paper for Management Accounting (DSC-13) got leaked. However, this was not the first time that such an incident had happened. Even in 2017, an examination was postponed after the question paper was found to be leaked on WhatsApp.

A university employee said on the condition of anonymity, “There is a lot of corruption and some tough measures are required to control it. For instance, examination centres of choice are often allotted on payment of Rs 30,000-40,000. Even preferred invigilators are appointed in lieu of bribes.”

Recently, a video of college students under Gulbarga University indulging in mass cheating went viral on social media.

Reacting to the allegations, Agsar said they have conducted an inquiry and the syndicate has decided to blacklist the college.

“I admit there were some malpractices but we are looking into the matter seriously and are taking necessary steps. We will also initiate legal action,” he added.