60 students of Karnataka school fall ill after consuming mid-day meal

Sixty students of a government school in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district fell ill after consuming mid-day meals on Monday.

According to officials, students at the school in Vadakehalla village began vomiting after having rice and sambar for their mid-day meals, and were shifted to the nearest health centres. An official said the children have recovered and are doing fine.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (Chamarajanagar) Manjunath S M said initial probe indicated that a lizard had fallen into the food prepared. “The students were immediately shifted to the nearest primary health centres in Hanoor, Rampura and Koudhahalli and are now doing fine. We have called a meeting on Tuesday and if we find any negligence on the part of the teacher or cook, we will initiate action.” The school has 176 students in classes 1-8.

While schools in Bengaluru Urban district have been shut due to the surge in Covid cases, the state government has allowed schools to operate in other parts of Karnataka.