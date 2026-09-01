Karnataka chain snatcher found dead after ambulance escape; murder suspected

The post‑mortem report ruled out drowning and suggested a slit wound on alleged chain snatcher Jayanth's throat, the police said. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Jayanth alias Battery Jayanth, an alleged chain snatcher from Tumakuru in Karnataka, was caught trying to steal a gold chain last month and assaulted by locals. He escaped from an ambulance transporting him—only to be found dead near a lake the next day. The investigation into the 35‑year‑old’s death, initially thought to be accidental, has now taken a turn with the police suspecting murder.

Jayanth and his associate, Yatheesh, were caught near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district on August 23. According to the police, the duo was assaulted before being handed over. They were being transported in an ambulance when they allegedly attacked the driver, Siddaraju, and a nurse, Sachin, and fled.