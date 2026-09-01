Karnataka chain snatcher found dead after ambulance escape; murder suspected

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Jayanth alias Battery Jayanth, an alleged chain snatcher from Tumakuru in Karnataka, was caught trying to steal a gold chain last month and assaulted by locals. He escaped from an ambulance transporting him—only to be found dead near a lake the next day. The investigation into the 35‑year‑old’s death, initially thought to be accidental, has now taken a turn with the police suspecting murder.
Jayanth and his associate, Yatheesh, were caught near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district on August 23. According to the police, the duo was assaulted before being handed over. They were being transported in an ambulance when they allegedly attacked the driver, Siddaraju, and a nurse, Sachin, and fled.
The police patrol vehicle accompanying them was allegedly diverted to attend another distress call at the time.
On August 24, Jayanth’s body was found near Govenahalli Lake. The post‑mortem report ruled out drowning and suggested a slit wound on his throat. “We have registered a murder case and are investigating further,” Chandrakanth M V, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, said on Monday.
The police have lodged a First Information Report based on Jayanth’s sister’s complaint. Jayanth’s lawyer Manjunath alleged that he was murdered and claimed the police had opened fire at him, an allegation the police denied.
Lakshminarayana A V, Additional Superintendent of Police, who is monitoring the investigation, said that they are on the lookout for Yatheesh. “We have questioned the police and the hospital staff. Teams have been formed to nab Yatheesh,” he added.
Jayanth had a long record of criminal cases at the Nelamangala Rural, Dabaspet, and Thyamagondlu police stations, and was involved in more than 25 cases.
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