Karnataka: CFI to launch campaign to counter ‘saffronisation’ of education

The Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of Popular Front of India, Monday announced that it will start a month-long campaign called ‘Detox Education Deport Hindutva’ starting August 25. The campaign will be held across different colleges in Karnataka and elsewhere, and will include campus talks, seminars, corner speeches, and street dramas, among others, said CFI sources in Bengaluru.

Commenting on School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh’s statement on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in schools and colleges, CFI state president Athavulla Punjalkatte said: “The education minister is deliberately making such statements at the time of elections to score brownie points. As per the Constitution, there must be no interference of religious activities including namaz in educational institutions. The calls for installing Ganesh idols will only cause divisiveness among students.”

Calling the National Education Policy 2020 ‘unconstitutional’, CFI members said they would conduct targeted campaigns to expose the ‘loopholes’ of NEP 2020 and the education system through street plays, speeches and seminars in college campuses.

The organisation also accused the NCERT of picking people with RSS links to constitute the 25-member focus group for National Curriculum Framework. “Introducing National Testing Agency, Common University Entrance Test and NEET will partially destroy federalism and proliferate private training institutes that wealthy students can access,” a CFI member said.