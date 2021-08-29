Karnataka: Over 95% of candidates appear for CET physics, chemistry examinations on Sunday

Following special standard operating procedures (SOPs) recommended by the Health Department, over 95 per cent of the candidates who had registered for the Common Entrance Test (CET) appeared for the physics and chemistry examinations Sunday.

While 1,93,588 (95.91%) candidates appeared for the physics examination, as many as 1,93,522 (95.88%) candidates turned out for the chemistry test. Held over the weekend, a total of 2,01,834 candidates had registered for CET-2021 for admissions to professional colleges in the state.

Also Read | KCET score to be lone parameter for admission to professional courses; entrance exam to be held in August

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said 12 Covid-positive students were among those who appeared for both papers. “They wrote the examination at their respective Covid care centres. Exams were held at all 530 locations across the state in a hassle-free manner adhering to Covid-19 protocols,” he informed.

The minister said results of the examinations will be made available by September 20 and counselling will begin in the first week of October.

Meanwhile, analysing the physics paper, head of academics at Deeksha group of institutions Milind Chippalakatti told The Indian Express that an average student can expect to score around 25 marks (out of 60). “The paper was slightly difficult compared to last year. Seventeen questions were from the first-year syllabus and some were from the deleted syllabus. The questions were more application-based this time, but all were from NCERT,” he said.

Bengaluru resident Aravind Sivasubramanya, one of the candidates, said the chemistry exam was easy. “Even though I found it to be a bit tricky, I could answer all the questions. There were some concerns regarding the third wave of Covid-19, but the centre undertook all health safety measures making us comfortable,” he said.

According to statistics issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), 1,62,439 (80.48%) candidates appeared for the biology examination while 1,89,522 (93.90%) appeared for the mathematics test on Saturday.

As per the notified schedule, the Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on Monday. Officials said 1,682 candidates have registered for the test for which examination centres have been set up at Bidar, Belagavi, Ballary, Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.