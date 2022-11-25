scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Karnataka to set up help desks in colleges for filling CET forms

Help centres would be set up in every pre-university science college in the state to advise students on filling in CET applications

Students will be taught in how to fill the CET application (FILE)

Karnataka higher education minister C N Ashwathnarayan and school education minister B C Nagesh convened a meeting on Friday to discuss measures to enable students fill in the Common Entrance Test (CET) applications for engineering admissions in a hassle-free manner.

It was decided that help centres would be set up in every pre-university science college in the state to advise students on filling in CET applications without making mistakes.

According to Nagesh, there are plans to integrate SSLC-level information available on the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) with information available with the Karnataka Examination Authority. The authority will inform students about the required information and the two education departments would work in coordination to ensure a hassle-free process.

“Currently many students are making mistakes while furnishing their RD number, father’s name, caste information etc. It has become a practice over the years to give additional time to rectify the mistakes. However, this is leading to unnecessary delay in conducting the entire process. To avoid this, students will be taught how to fill in the CET applications without mistakes,” said Nagesh.

In each college one male and one female coordinator will be appointed for every 100 students. In addition, four master trainers will be deployed at the district centre, Ashwathnarayan said.

According to the higher education minister, students will be taught how to fill the application in four stages. They will be apprised of all the information required to fill in CET applications by February.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:45:05 pm
