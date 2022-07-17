scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Karnataka: 15 central prison staff suspended, 35 transferred for allowing prisoners to use phone, drugs

Karnataka Home Minister Araga said that a committee under senior police officer S Murugan to study complaints of illegal activities in jail had submitted a detailed report and the government would implement its recommendations.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 17, 2022 3:12:24 pm
The Karnataka government in March this year amended the Karnataka Prisons Act of 1963 (Representational)

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that 15 staff attached to the central prison in Bengaluru have been suspended and 35 others have been transferred to far-off places for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of reports of special treatment afforded to prisoners such as allowing them to use mobile phones and drugs inside the jail.

Araga Jnanendra, after chairing the first meeting of the newly formed Karnataka State Prison Development Board, said that the government was making all efforts to put an end to the complaints of prisoners using mobile phones and drugs, besides enjoying other facilities inside jails.

Araga said that a committee under senior police officer S Murugan to study complaints of illegal activities in jail had submitted a detailed report and the government would implement its recommendations. “We will install 4G-compatible jammers in all major prisons,” he added.

Other reads |From heritage buildings to science community, here is all you need to know about Malleswaram in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government in March this year amended the Karnataka Prisons Act of 1963 to ensure imprisonment of three to five years for prisoners caught using cellphones in jail. The move came after videos, shot in the prison, were circulated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers
More from Bangalore

Recently, pictures and videos showed the accused in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder uploading pictures and videos on social media from the central prison. Harsha’s family demanded justice and to take action for allowing mobile phones inside prisons.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement