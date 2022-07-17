Karnataka: 15 central prison staff suspended, 35 transferred for allowing prisoners to use phone, drugs

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that 15 staff attached to the central prison in Bengaluru have been suspended and 35 others have been transferred to far-off places for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of reports of special treatment afforded to prisoners such as allowing them to use mobile phones and drugs inside the jail.

Araga Jnanendra, after chairing the first meeting of the newly formed Karnataka State Prison Development Board, said that the government was making all efforts to put an end to the complaints of prisoners using mobile phones and drugs, besides enjoying other facilities inside jails.

Araga said that a committee under senior police officer S Murugan to study complaints of illegal activities in jail had submitted a detailed report and the government would implement its recommendations. “We will install 4G-compatible jammers in all major prisons,” he added.

The Karnataka government in March this year amended the Karnataka Prisons Act of 1963 to ensure imprisonment of three to five years for prisoners caught using cellphones in jail. The move came after videos, shot in the prison, were circulated.

Recently, pictures and videos showed the accused in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder uploading pictures and videos on social media from the central prison. Harsha’s family demanded justice and to take action for allowing mobile phones inside prisons.