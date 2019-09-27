Karnataka: CBI questions IPS officer in connection with illegal phone-tapping case

A day after the CBI carried out searches at the residence and office of senior IPS officer Alok Kumar on Thursday, the agency officials are questioning him as part of its probe into the alleged illegal phone-tapping scandal in Karnataka.

Advertising

CBI is questioning Kumar, who is currently the Additional DGP, head of the state reserve police and the former Bengaluru Police commissioner. According to reports, CBI sleuths have seized several documents from his residence and are looking into the evidence.

Kumar is being questioned about the alleged illegal phone-tapping of politicians and officials, which occurred during the tenure of JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. The CBI officials are questioning him at the Kumara Krupa Guest House.

CBI was handed over the investigation of the case by the BJP government in Karnataka last month after a furore over reports of alleged illegal tapping of phones. The allegations of illegal phone-tapping had emerged as part of a tussle between two senior police officers for the post of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

Advertising

The CBI is probing an FIR filed by the Bengaluru Police over the alleged leak of an intercepted conversation to the media, based on a request by state police chief Neelamani Raju to investigate interceptions carried out “in an illegal/unauthorised/unwanted manner’’ by the police.

The leaked conversation was between current Bengaluru Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an alleged middleman, who was going to allegedly lobby with a Congress leader for Rao to be given the Commissioner’s post. The CBI found the conversation was handed over to Kumar, on the day he was to step down as Bengaluru Police Commissioner.