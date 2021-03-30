Karnataka: CBI lays trap to arrest GST officer in alleged bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a Central Excise & Central Tax (GST) officer from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district in connection with a case where he is accused of demanding bribes.

According to CBI sources, the accused has been identified as Jitendra K Dagur, who was working as the GST superintendent in Honnavar Range of Uttara Kannada (Karwar). The sleuths claimed the officer was “caught” accepting a bribe as he walked into a trap laid by the central agency.

“We had received a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000/- from the complainant to waive off the service tax and penalty due from him on tax returns. It was further alleged that on negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the said amount in two instalments,” a CBI officer involved in the operation said.

Later, the CBI issued a statement confirming the arrest of the officer. “(The) CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 as the first instalment. Searches were conducted at the office and residence of the accused at Honnavar,” the statement read.

The accused was later produced before a court in Bengaluru and remanded in judicial custody.