Karnataka: CBI arrests superintendents of GST, Customs over bribery charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two superintendents of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a superintendent of Customs in Karnataka over bribery charges.

In the first case, Madhusudhana Kavadiki and Ananth Narhari, both superintendents of GST in Karnataka’s Ballari, were arrested on Monday.

A case was registered on a complaint against a superintendent working in the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Central Tax, GST Division, Bellary and unknown others on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 for closing the file of a complainant in connection with a delay in GST payment. Later, the bribe demand was allegedly reduced to Rs 80,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed, accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the complainant. The other superintendent was also caught. Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused, who will be produced before the jurisdictional court at Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the CBI also arrested a superintendent of Customs in Bengaluru for collecting a bribe of Rs 8,500 from a complainant. Shashikant Machindra Deshmukh, superintendent of Customs, Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, was arrested after a complaint was filed, alleging the demand of bribes for clearance of shipments imported by the complainant.

After the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused accepting a bribe of Rs 8,500, searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Bengaluru which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The accused was produced before the jurisdictional court and remanded to judicial custody.