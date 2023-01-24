scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Karnataka: CBI accuses father-son duo of diverting Rs 5.68 crore meant for promoting Hindi

According to the CBI, the preliminary inquiry has revealed that the funds were misappropriated during the period 2004-05 to 2016-17.

The DBHPS works to improve Hindi literacy among non-Hindi-speaking people of south India. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the former president of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) of Dharwad for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of Rs 5.78 crore.

The CBI has accused RF Niralkatti and his son Shivayogi R Niralkatti, both former presidents of the DBHPS. However, RF Niralkatti has already passed away. According to the CBI, the preliminary inquiry has revealed that the funds were misappropriated during the period 2004-05 to 2016-17. The CBI has alleged that the DBHPS of Dharwad has misappropriated Rs 5.78 crore meant for the promotion of the Hindi language and used the amount without authorization to pay the salaries of the staff of B.Ed colleges.

The CBI said the father-son duo also misused the name of the organization to promote their financial interests by running courses on Ayurveda, and homeopathy, among others, without obtaining necessary permission from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The main objective of the DBHPS is to improve Hindi literacy among the non-Hindi-speaking people of south India.

The organization has four regional headquarters, with one located in Karnataka’s Dharwad.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 15:47 IST
