Karnataka caste survey report likely to be submitted by April end: Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi

The report of the caste survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission For Backward Classes is in the final stages of compilation and is likely to be submitted by the end of April, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Backward Classes Welfare Minister, told The Indian Express.

Tangadagi said that the Commission was currently carrying out data analysis. “Based on its findings, recommendations will be made to the government,” he added.

The survey is the second such exercise commissioned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his two terms as chief minister. The fresh Socio-Economic and Educational Survey was carried out between September and October last year.