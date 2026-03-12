Karnataka caste survey report likely to be submitted by April end: Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The report of the caste survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission For Backward Classes is in the final stages of compilation and is likely to be submitted by the end of April, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Backward Classes Welfare Minister, told The Indian Express.
Tangadagi said that the Commission was currently carrying out data analysis. “Based on its findings, recommendations will be made to the government,” he added.
The survey is the second such exercise commissioned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his two terms as chief minister. The fresh Socio-Economic and Educational Survey was carried out between September and October last year.
On implementing the survey report being one of the assurances in the Congress manifesto, Tangadagi said that it would be implemented once it is submitted to the government. “We are hopeful that it will be submitted to the government by the end of March or early April,” he said.
Earlier, the government had expected the report to be submitted by the Commission by the end of February.
The 2025 survey was commissioned after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government decided to junk the findings of a caste enumeration exercise carried out in 2015 under former Commission chairman H Kantharaj. While deciding to go ahead with a new survey, the government had said that the data of the previous survey was more than a decade old, due to which the report’s recommendations could not be implemented.
However, there were speculations that the findings were dropped owing to pressure from dominant communities such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas.
The survey carried out last year was marred by protests from a section of teachers who objected to carrying out the survey. Mid-term school vacations were also extended for schools to allow teachers to complete enumeration. The survey covered 6.14 crore people, while the previous survey had compiled data from 5.98 crore people.
