Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Karnataka: Cases over ‘hate speech’ and brandishing of swords at Udupi Durga Daud event

Photos of the October 2 procession had triggered a row, with questions also raised about the role of police as BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat was a part of it.

A screengrab of a video from the rally showed people carrying swords walking through the streets as police walked next to them.

A group of people have been booked for allegedly brandishing swords during a Durga Daud procession at the Kadiyali Mahishamardini temple in Shivalli village in Karnataka’s Udupi district on October 2. Police have also registered a hate speech case in connection with the event.

In a complaint filed with the Udupi police on Wednesday, a local resident said that 10-15 participants of the Durga Daud procession had created fear among people by brandishing swords. Police said no arrest had been made in the case.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) procession taken out allegedly in violation of the 1959 Arms Act, which prohibits public display of weapons, triggered a controversy after its pictures appeared on social media.

The role of police was also questioned following reports that Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat was a part of the procession, for which they had provided security cover. It was also pointed out that police suo motu booked five minors and 13 others for allegedly brandishing swords during an Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi event at Siddapura in Bengaluru on October 9.

And the Udupi police have booked HJV leader Srikanth Shetty, also a television reporter, over his speech at the October 2 event, where he said, “During Ayudha Pooja, Hindus should not worship cycles, mixers or grinders but they should worship weapons. Let us cultivate the mindset to use those weapons.”

The HJV leader also targeted the Muslims girls at the centre of the hijab controversy in Udupi. Shetty said the girls had maligned the name of the coastal region and that the HJV had exposed their “true colours”. “Saffron turbans are now seen in the colleges. It is not worn for fashion but indicates that society is changing and there is awareness. If there is any issue in future, not just saffron turbans, you may see a thousand swords,” he said.

Besides Shetty, a woman identified as Kajal Hindustani was also booked over the same speech. The complainant is a local businessman.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 06:38:21 pm
What's the link between dementia and Vitamin B12 deficiency?

