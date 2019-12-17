Karnataka: RSS leader, 3 others booked after school students reenact Babri Masjid demolition

Prabhakar Bhat is a president of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra trust. (File Photo) Prabhakar Bhat is a president of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra trust. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Police booked four people, including RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who are all governing body members of the Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School, after its students re-enacted the demolition of the Babri Masjid as part of its Sports Day programmes on Sunday.

According to Mangaluru police, a case has been registered against Bhat, Vasanth Madhav, Narayan Somayyaji, and Chinnappa Kotiyan at the Bantwal town police station on Monday evening.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, said, “Four people from the management committee of the school are named in the FIR, the case has been registered under Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is in progress.”

READ | Watch: Students reenact Babri Masjid demolition at Karnataka school owned by RSS leader

The police registered a case based on a complaint filed by a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader, Aboobacker Siddique.

On Sunday evening, the students re-enacted the demolition of the Babri Masjid in the school located in Kalladka, Dakshina Kannada. The school is owned by Bhat, who is a member of the south-central regional executive committee of the RSS. A video clip of the play is going viral on social media.

In the video, more than a hundred students, dressed in white shirts and saffron dhotis and holding saffron flags, are seen rushing towards a poster of the Babri Masjid as the narrator describes the event on a loudspeaker. The narrator says in Kannada: “They demolish the structure with anything they can get their hands on. With enthusiasm, Hanuman bhaktas with Hanuman’s anger, demolish the Babri structure.” When the narrator says ‘Bolo Shri Ramachandra ki Jai!, Bharath Mata ki, Jai!’, the poster of the Babri Masjid has been brought down by students.

At this point, students and audience members start cheering.

Present in the audience were Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda, Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle and other political leaders, who had been invited as guests to the school’s annual ‘Kreedotsava’.

Earlier, speaking to Indianexpress.com, Bhat said, “The students of our school have enacted the history of the Ram Mandir, till the recent Supreme Court decision allowing the construction of a temple. There is nothing in the programme to create religious discord. People on social media only picked up this part of the programme, our students also enacted the Chandrayaan-2 mission.”

Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat is an RSS strongman in the coastal Karnataka region. Sometimes equated to Bal Thackeray, Prabhakar Bhat has a history of alleged communal offences mostly of polarising people with provocative speeches and supporting people involved in acts of moral policing.

Prabhakar Bhat is a president of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra trust. According to the trust website, it runs five institutions from playschool to degree college in Kalladka.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App