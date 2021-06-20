Karnataka: Sunday’s case fatality rate exceeds positivity rate; vaccination drives planned on Yoga Day

A woman gets the jab during a special vaccination drive for students organised by the Karnataka government. (File photo/PTI)

In a rare instance, Karnataka Sunday reported a higher case fatality rate (2.65%) than the test positivity rate (2.58%) indicating that the rate at which Covid deaths occur in the state is yet to subside even as daily infections are witnessing a visible drop.

The state reported 120 deaths on Sunday as the cumulative toll rose to 33,883. With 4,517 new cases, the total caseload is now at 28.06 lakh since the pandemic began. Sunday also saw 8,456 discharges, which continued to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,45,735.

While Bengaluru Urban reported 933 new cases, other districts that reported most infections were Mysuru (545), Dakshina Kannada (525), and Hassan (346). Karnataka, as on June 20, has an active caseload of 1,26,813.

Bengaluru: Local body sets up vaccine centre, appoints officer to inoculate people travelling abroad

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Sunday announced that an exclusive vaccination centre would be set up on the premises of Bengaluru University City College to ensure vaccination to those planning to travel abroad.

According to BBMP officials, the centre will begin functioning from June 22 and shall work from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm daily. Meanwhile, Dr Sanghamitra, Deputy Health Officer (East) was appointed as competent authority to accord permission of the second dose of vaccination for such beneficiaries.

“The second dose of the Covisheild vaccine have been revised from 12 to 16 weeks (84 days) to 4 weeks for people going abroad. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that people who are travelling abroad to study, work, and sportspersons heading to Tokyo for International Olympics will be administered the second dose after 28 days as directed by the Government of India,” a statement issued by BBMP read.

Further, officials added that documents provided by beneficiaries will be verified and permission for a second dose Covishield after 28 days will be granted.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan informed that the second dose for all those travelling abroad would be provided after 28 days.

Karnataka aims at ambitious 7 lakh vaccinations on International Yoga Day

The BBMP and the Karnataka state government have set ambitious targets to record a maximum single-day coverage in inoculating citizens on the occasion on International Yoga Day on Monday.

Speaking at a virtual meeting to conduct a special vaccination campaign in BBMP limits, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta urged officials to make micro plans in every zone to ensure vaccination to eligible beneficiaries. “More camps must be set up and teams should be formed accordingly to vaccinate more people,” he said.

#Bengaluru: Local civic body BBMP aims to vaccinate 65,000 people in 361 sessions planned across eight zones, on #InternationalYogaDay. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/OaOp8QIilI — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) June 20, 2021

BBMP has set a target to vaccinate 65,000 people in 361 sessions planned across eight zones on Monday alone. As many as 433 vaccinators have been deployed for the process.

Gupta has instructed officials to ensure vaccination to all eligible beneficiaries in the city. “By deploying more teams and following Covid guidelines, the special vaccination campaign must be made successful. Local residents should be informed about vaccination sites. Covid guidelines must be followed in these sites,” he said.

Further, Gupta called for camps to be set up to vaccinate street vendors, garment workers, cab-auto drivers, vendors in the APMC market, bank staff, hotel staff, and construction workers. The Chief Commissioner instructed the authorities to conduct a successful campaign without any hindrance.

At the same time, the state government has a target of vaccinating seven lakh people on Monday. Health Minister K Sudhakar said the ‘Lasika Mela’ would cover all eligible groups apart from priority groups and the vulnerable population.

“We have a stock of 14 lakh doses of vaccine and we have set a target to inoculate a minimum of five lakh and a maximum of seven lakh on Monday. Having administered more than 1.8 crore doses, Karnataka accounts for one in every 15 jabs administered in India, covering more than 6.6 per cent of the total doses administered in India,” Sudhakar said.