Karnataka: Car washed away in Dakshina Kannada district, 2 feared dead

It is suspected that the duo may have been swept away downstream.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 10, 2022 9:06:34 pm
Uprooted coconut trees due to rough sea during heavy monsoon rainfall, in Mangaluru, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Two persons are feared dead after the car they were traveling in fell into a rivulet near the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subrahmanya state highway in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The two persons have been identified as Dhanush (26) and his brother-in-law, whose name is also Dhanush (21). Both the persons are from Dakshina Kannada district. According to police sources, 26-year-old Dhanush was driving the car and the accident came to light only after the footage from a CCTV installed near a mosque was inspected.

A search operation was carried out by the local police, fire and emergency service personnel along with four divers from Savanoor. After several hours, the team managed to retrieve the car but the two persons in the vehicle were missing. It is suspected that the duo may have been swept away downstream. The search operations are continuing, the sources added.

Meanwhile, a landslide was reported at the fourth curve of Agumbe ghat following incessant rainfall in the past few days. The road that connects Shivamoga and Hebri was affected following the landslide. Commuters were asked to use alternative roads. No casualties, however, were reported.



With water levels increasing in Belagavi district as well, the police have banned tourists from venturing near the river. Water sport activities in Dandeli have been banned following the rainfall.

