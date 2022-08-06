Karnataka: Car hits lorry in Yadgir district, 6 of a family dead

August 6, 2022 10:14:06 am
Six members of a family died in a road accident in Karnataka’s Yadgir district after the car they were traveling in hit a lorry on Thursday night.
The incident took place near Gurmitkal town when the family was returning from a visit to a dargah in Kodangal, Telangana. The police identified the deceased as Mohammad Majar Hussain (79), Noor Jahan Begum (70), Mohammad Wajid Hussain (39), Heena Begam (30), Imran (22) and six-month-old Umeja. Heena and Imran hailed from Yadgir while the rest were residents of Hutti village in Lingsagur taluk of Raichur district.
Three-year-old Fazil Hussain, Wajid’s son who was injured in the accident, has been shifted to a hospital in Kalaburagi and his condition is said to be stable.
According to the police, there was a head-on collision between a lorry carrying pipes and the family’s car. Four passengers in the car died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital by an emergency response police vehicle.
The Gurmitkal police have registered a case and the lorry driver is absconding.
