Karnataka caps prices for Covid-19 tests; Rs 2000 for RT-PCR, 700 for rapid test

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has capped the prices of COVID-19 tests at Rs 2000 for RT-PCR and Rs 700 for rapid antigen tests. Earlier, the cost for RT-PCR test was Rs 2250.

In a notification issued on Friday, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said, “rate of RT-PCR testing for the sample sent by the government in private laboratories including screening test and confirmatory test – Rs 2000 per test inclusive of the cost of PPE kit.”

“The ceiling rate for private samples in private laboratories including screening test and confirmatory test Rs 3,000 per test inclusive of the cost of PPE kit. Rate of Rapid Antigen Test for private samples in private laboratories – Rs 700 per sample inclusion of PPE kit,” the notification added.

There were several reports of private laboratories charging more for these tests. According to Akhtar, testing can be done in laboratories approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

The state has so far conducted 11.1 lakh Covid-19 tests so far, including nearly 30,000 on Friday. In the last 24 hours, Karnataka has reported 5,007 new cases and 110 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 85,870, including 52,791 active cases and 1,724 deaths. 31,347 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Bengaluru reported 2,267 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 41,467. The city’s COVID death toll stands at 833.

