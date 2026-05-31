‘Karnataka Cabinet to be inducted in phases; no call on deputy CMs yet’: Mallikarjun Kharge

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The induction of ministers in the D K Shivakumar Cabinet is expected to be conducted in two phases. While a few senior ministers are likely to take oath along with the new CM on June 3, the remaining members will be part of the Cabinet after 15 days or a month.
The Congress high command is also yet to decide if the Shivakumar Cabinet will have any deputy chief minister.
Responding to media queries in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party high command was yet to receive a proposal on the number of ministers who will take oath with Shivakumar.
“May be one group of ministers will be sworn-in now and after 15 days or one month, remaining ministers could be sworn-In. There is a thinking along these lines,” he said.
On the buzz around appointing deputy chief ministers in the Shivakumar Cabinet, Kharge said the party awaited a proposal for that too. “Once we receive the proposal, the number of ministers, deputy CMs and appointment of chairmen (to important Boards and Corporations will be taken up). All are in discussion stage,” he said.
The appointment of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president – a post Shivakumar held for close to six years since July 2020 – is also under process, according to Kharge. “We have to select a good candidate, keeping (caste) combination in mind. This is in view of building the party. Since only 24 months are left (for the next Assembly polls)… We will consider all this and appoint a president,” he said.
Meanwhile, Satish Jarkiholi, an aspirant for the KPCC president post, said that discussion on the post will be taken up in the next few days. “The high command was busy till yesterday about picking new CM and the Congress Legislature Party meeting. Now, they will discuss about it and will arrive at a conclusion,” Jarkiholi said.
A close aide of Siddaramaiah, Jarkiholi is learnt to have sought both KPCC president post and a Cabinet berth as enjoyed by Shivakumar over the past three years. On Sunday, however, he denied placing any demands with the high command. “It is left to them,” he said, adding that he would wait for the high command’s decision.
On names of OBC leaders like MLC B K Hariprasad doing the rounds as aspirants for KPCC president, he said that anyone could become president. “Whoever party thinks is suitable will be appointed,” he added.
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