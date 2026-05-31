‘Karnataka Cabinet to be inducted in phases; no call on deputy CMs yet’: Mallikarjun Kharge

The induction of ministers in the D K Shivakumar Cabinet is expected to be conducted in two phases. While a few senior ministers are likely to take oath along with the new CM on June 3, the remaining members will be part of the Cabinet after 15 days or a month.

The Congress high command is also yet to decide if the Shivakumar Cabinet will have any deputy chief minister.

Responding to media queries in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party high command was yet to receive a proposal on the number of ministers who will take oath with Shivakumar.