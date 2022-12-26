Karnataka cabinet approves bill to grant university status to six institutions

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a cabinet meeting on Monday, agreed to approve the bill to grant the university tag to six institutions in the state. Bommai was holding the meeting at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

However, the bill is yet to be tabled in the Belagavi Assembly session.

Out of the six universities, four are from Bengaluru and one from Davengere and Ballari each. The universities include, T John University, Karnataka State Vokkaligara Sangha University, Sapthagiri University, Acharya University from Bengaluru; G M University, Davanagere; and Kishkinda University, Ballari.

With these six addition, the number of private universities in the state will go up to 30. However, the total number of state universities include 41 and deemed to be universities include 11.

An official at Karnataka Higher Education Council, said, “Some of these institutions had applied for university status in the last one-and-a-half years. We have cleared all the applications and there are no pending applications. The university status is granted only after the institution fulfills various requirements. It includes adequate infrastructure, vision and mission, land space, leadership, prior experience, assessment of required resources to start and run universities, financial provision, among others.”

Earlier in September the Karnataka legislative Assembly passed a Bill amending the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000 (Karnataka Act 29 of 2001), to constitute new universities such as Bidar University, Haveri University, Kodagu University, Chamarajanagar University, Hassan University, Koppal University, Mandya University and Bagalkot University in the respective district headquarters.