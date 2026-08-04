Will accept resignations in an instant: CM Shivakumar hits out at disgruntled legislators

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Responding to threats from some Congress MLAs unhappy with their exclusion from the Karnataka Cabinet, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Tuesday he would accept any resignation “within a few minutes”.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that tendering resignation was part of politics. “Nobody can stop them,” he said, noting that the legislators can secure their future only in the Congress party.
Recalling that he was overlooked for a Cabinet berth during Dharam Singh’s tenure as chief minister and the early days of Siddaramaiah’s first term, Shivakumar said he too could have resigned at the time.
He also gave the example of Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, saying he, too, had faced a similar situation in the past, and asked whether they were not patient then. “Patience is required at this time. The party is important. If anyone resigns, I will accept it within a few minutes,” he said.
Shivakumar said party workers and legislators will be given opportunities to serve in various boards and corporations. New chairmen for boards and corporations will be announced in the coming days, he added.
Protests after Karnataka Cabinet expansion
The remark was in response to media queries regarding resignations announced by Congress legislators Yashvantharayagouda Patil, Belur Gopalkrishna, and B K Sangameshwar.
Apart from this, speculations were rife that legislators from Kolar and Chikkaballapur were mulling mass resignation as none of the legislators from the district featured in the Karnataka Cabinet.
Disgruntlement in Congress ranks has spilt out into the open since Monday, after the Karnataka Congress decided to fill 19 Cabinet berths.
Supporters of several legislators, including Raghavendra Hitnal, Priya Krishna, Tanveer Sait, Laxmi Hebbalkar, and others, staged protests across the state, expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision.
The swearing-in of 19 new ministers took place two months after Shivakumar and 13 ministers of his Cabinet were sworn in. The state Congress unit had multiple discussions with the party high command before finalising the list.
However, the final list too had a couple of last-minute changes before the swearing-in ceremony on Monday evening.
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