Will accept resignations in an instant: CM Shivakumar hits out at disgruntled legislators

Shivakumar said party workers and legislators will be given opportunities to serve in various boards and corporations. (File Photo)

Responding to threats from some Congress MLAs unhappy with their exclusion from the Karnataka Cabinet, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Tuesday he would accept any resignation “within a few minutes”.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that tendering resignation was part of politics. “Nobody can stop them,” he said, noting that the legislators can secure their future only in the Congress party.

Recalling that he was overlooked for a Cabinet berth during Dharam Singh’s tenure as chief minister and the early days of Siddaramaiah’s first term, Shivakumar said he too could have resigned at the time.

He also gave the example of Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, saying he, too, had faced a similar situation in the past, and asked whether they were not patient then. “Patience is required at this time. The party is important. If anyone resigns, I will accept it within a few minutes,” he said.