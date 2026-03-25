Karnataka Speaker U T Khader’s photoshoot with legislators sparks new rumours about Cabinet reshuffle

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An impromptu photoshoot with legislators organised by Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader Wednesday gave a second wind to speculation that the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle would finally take place.
Cabinet aspirants are pinning hopes that it would take place by the end of May, once the dust settles over the Assembly polls being held in various states of the country. The Speaker’s photoshoot led to rumours in the state legislature that Khader was also among the aspirants.
“Organising a photoshoot during the middle of a government’s tenure is unusual,” a senior Congress MLA said. Generally, the shoot is held at the end of a government’s tenure, he noted, wondering whether Khader was eyeing a Cabinet spot, as one of the two Muslim ministers in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet could be dropped.
Amidst murmurs about the photoshoot in power circles, Khader tried to play it down. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said that there was nothing to read into the shoot. The terms of several MLCs are set to expire this month. That is why the photoshoot for all legislators was organised,” he said.
Regarding speculations about his return to the Cabinet, he dismissed them.
Many aspirants, including Saleem Ahmed, are confident that the reshuffle will take place after May. “Around 20 ministers will be changed to make room for new members in the Cabinet,” he said. The party high command will clear the list of ministers once the Assembly elections scheduled in April in Kerala, West Bengal and other states are complete, he added.
The Cabinet reshuffle issue has remained on a boil for a few months now. Several Congress leaders were unsure when it would take place and whether the leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar would affect it.
“Shivakumar has stuck to his claim that he should be made CM for the remainder of this government’s term. Though he remains adamant, it is likely that Siddaramaiah will be allowed to complete his term, while Shivakumar will be asked to stake claim in the next term,” said another senior legislator, under the condition of anonymity.
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