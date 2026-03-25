Karnataka Speaker U T Khader’s photoshoot with legislators sparks new rumours about Cabinet reshuffle

An impromptu photoshoot with legislators organised by Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader Wednesday gave a second wind to speculation that the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle would finally take place.

Cabinet aspirants are pinning hopes that it would take place by the end of May, once the dust settles over the Assembly polls being held in various states of the country. The Speaker’s photoshoot led to rumours in the state legislature that Khader was also among the aspirants.

“Organising a photoshoot during the middle of a government’s tenure is unusual,” a senior Congress MLA said. Generally, the shoot is held at the end of a government’s tenure, he noted, wondering whether Khader was eyeing a Cabinet spot, as one of the two Muslim ministers in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet could be dropped.