Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle: Siddaramaiah rules out berth for first-time Congress MLAs

Following a petition by first-time Congress legislators seeking a few places in the Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Wednesday that the demand was unlikely to be met.

While responding to media queries in Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “There is nothing wrong (in petitioning the party leadership) for a Cabinet berth. But, we have taken a decision that first-time MLAs will not be included in the Cabinet”.

His remarks came after 31 first-time legislators from the Congress wrote to party leader Rahul Gandhi and president Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting that they be included in the next Cabinet reshuffle/expansion.

The Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle, though expected in November last year, is currently in limbo. There are speculations that Cabinet changes will take place only after the Karnaraka Budget Session in March.