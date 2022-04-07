Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai concludes another Delhi visit, gets no clearances for cabinet changes

At the end of a two-day visit to New Delhi to meet senior leaders of the BJP and Union ministers to discuss issues related to Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday indicated that an expansion of his cabinet was not likely to take place in the near future, and that another possible visit to Delhi may be needed for a decision.

“There has been a small discussion on the expansion of the cabinet. The party president has collected all the details. He said that when he comes for the state executive meeting (on April 16 and 17) a decision will be taken. A discussion will also be held with party functionaries including the organising secretary, and a date will be provided for another visit, and a decision will be taken,” Bommai said.

The Bommai cabinet currently has four vacancies against a full strength of 34 ministerial positions. Several aspirants made a beeline to the national capital to lobby for cabinet berths during Bommai’s two-day visit.

B Y Vijayendra, the son of former CM B S Yediyurappa, was among BJP leaders who travelled to Delhi in the wake of Bommai’s visit. Sources in the party, however, said it would be difficult for Vijayendra to find his way into Bommai’s cabinet despite receiving a pat from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a recent event to showcase his standing in the Lingayat community.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly reiterating his opposition to dynastic politics, the chances of Yediyurappa’s son getting promoted in the party ahead of his time are slim, BJP sources said.

With a final year left of its tenure in Karnataka, the BJP is seen mulling changes in the cabinet and the party to prepare for the 2023 Assembly polls, but it is yet to decide on the moves that need to be taken.

Bommai calls on Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) Bommai calls on Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Some decisions are likely after the state executive meeting this month, Bommai indicated. “The state party executive meeting that is to be held on April 16 and 17 has been discussed. In a way, the decisions that have to be taken for the state elections will be decided at the executive meeting. The preparations that the government and party have to make for the elections have been indicated to us by (BJP chief) J P Nadda,” Bommai said before his flight from Delhi.

Bommai also said he did not get to meet Shah in Delhi during his visit.”There isn’t likely to be a meeting with Shah because he is caught up with Parliament,” Bommai said.

“I am fortunate to have participated in the BJP foundation day event at the party headquarters. As soon as I get back, I will try to implement all the things announced in the budget,” Bommai said.

While there are many aspirants for the vacancies in the cabinet and for possible vacancies that may come up in the event of a revamp, the BJP is also wary of in-fighting and corruption issues coming to the fore if there are changes in the run-up to the polls.