Outreach, another Delhi trip as Shivakumar awaits OK for new portfolios

Even as 19 Karnataka ministers sworn in on August 3 are yet to get portfolios, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar continued his outreach to Congress legislators who missed out on Cabinet berths, and visited former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s home on Sunday.

Ministers Priyank Kharge and Ajay Singh accompanied Shivakumar.

Rao, who was Siddaramaiah’s health minister, was dropped from the Cabinet Shivakumar formed after taking over as the chief minister. He, along with several seniors such as M Krishnappa and H K Patil, have expressed reservations after they did not feature in the list of ministers released by the Congress leadership.

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Speaking to reporters, Rao refused to comment on the loss of the Cabinet berth. “We are all loyal to the party,” he said, adding that his meeting with the chief minister was cordial.