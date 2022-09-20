Karnataka: Cabinet promise ‘not kept’, Eshwarappa gives House session a miss in protest

While fissures have come to the fore in the Karnataka unit of Opposition Congress months before the state is scheduled to go for Assembly elections, all may not be well even in ruling BJP in the state, it appears. On Monday, former state minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa expressed disappointment at not being reinducted in the Cabinet and said he is not attending the ongoing Assembly session in protest.

The former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister and an MLA from Shivamogga City, Eshwarappa had resigned in April this year after a contractor and BJP worker, Santosh Patil, committed suicide, accusing Eshwarappa and others close to him of allegedly demanding a commission to clear the bills for works he had carried out as contractor.

While CM Basavaraj Bommai has given hints of expanding the Cabinet ahead of Assembly polls, scheduled next summer, sources said Eshwarappa is trying to pressure Bommai to take him back.

Addressing the media in Shivamogga on Monday, he said, “I am disappointed (at not being inducted back in the Cabinet), which is why I am not attending the (Assembly) session… I am relieved that I was cleared of the allegations…I thought I would be taken back into the Cabinet, and I am disappointed.”

Stating he is sure his protest will “come to the notice of state and Central leaders” of the party, he claimed that besides Bommai, former CM B S Yedyiurappa and state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel had promised he would be reinducted once he got a “clean chit in the suicide case”. “They are yet to do so,” he told the media.

He claimed that besides Bommai, former CM B S Yedyiurappa and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel had promised that he would be reinducted once he got a “clean chit in the contractor’s suicide case”. But, he said, “they are yet to do so. You should ask them about it, not me,” he told the media.

Even if Eshwarappa is taken back in the Cabinet this month, however, he will not have much time as a minister, as the election code is likely to be in place from January-end or February, in case the elections take place as expected — in April-May next year.

Advertisement

A BJP functionary said Eshwarappa is already 74 years old and the party high command is toying with the idea of bringing in new faces. Asked why Eshwarappa is still pursuing it, the BJP leader said he perhaps wants to send a message to the high command that he continues to be an influential OBC leader.

According to a BJP leader, Eshwarappa was one of the contenders when the party was looking to replace Yediyurappa as chief minister, but the Santosh Patil suicide case put paid to that.

On April 12, Patil’s body was found at a lodge in the state’s Udupi district. Before his death, Patil had purportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Eshwarappa and a few people close to him were demanding a 40-per cent commission from him. While the CID, which had initiated the probe, gave him a clean chit in the case, Patil’s wife has expressed apprehension about non-partisan nature of the investigation and had written to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, alleging that it is being conducted at the behest of Eshwarappa.

Advertisement

Known as a firebrand leader in state BJP, Eshwarappa, who comes from the influential Kuruba community, has invited controversy with his criticism of party leaders in the past as well. As a minister, he had last year accused Yedyiurappa’s family of involvement in the state government’s functioning. Alleging that all projects under his ministry were being cleared by the CM’s Office, he had complained to then Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Amid the row over hijab in the state’s educational institutions, Eshwarappa had stated in February this year that the “saffron flag” may replace the Tricolour and would be hoisted at the Red Fort in Delhi.