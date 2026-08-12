DK Shivakumar’s cabinet overhaul: 9 first-timers, CM keeps Law, Finance

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The Congress government in Karnataka notified portfolio allocations for 19 newly inducted ministers Wednesday evening, a day before the legislature’s monsoon session begins. The notification also revealed key portfolio realignments for senior ministers originally sworn in alongside Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on June 3.
CM Shivakumar retained key portfolios including finance, Cabinet affairs, personnel and administrative reforms, intelligence, information, law and justice, parliamentary affairs and legislation, agriculture marketing, town and country planning, and urban local bodies under Bangalore Development Authority and Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA).
Among the most notable changes is the reallocation for senior leader Ramalinga Reddy. Originally assigned Major and Medium Irrigation in June, after initially lobbying for the Bengaluru Development portfolio, Reddy has now been reassigned to head the Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department following his request for a portfolio change.
As a result, N Chaluvarayaswamy, who previously served as Agriculture Minister in the former Siddaramaiah administration, takes charge as the Minister for Major and Minor Irrigation.
Several ministers have retained their core responsibilities under Shivakumar’s leadership. They are Santosh Lad (Labour and Employment), S S Mallikarjun (Mines and Geology; Horticulture), Madhu Bangarappa (Primary and Secondary Education), Shivaraj Tangadagi (Backward Classes Welfare; Kannada and Culture) and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Housing).
Meanwhile, U T Khader, who was allocated Health and Family Welfare in June, assumes additional responsibility for the Minority Welfare, Haj, and Wakf portfolios, which Khan previously held.
The list includes several first-time Cabinet inductees. They are Rizwan Arshad (Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs), Narendra Swamy (Agriculture), H C Balakrishna (Municipal Administration), K M Shivalingegowda (Excise), Dr Ajay Singh (Minor Irrigation; Science and Technology), T Raghumurthy (ST Welfare), K S Basavanthappa (Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Water Transport), Vijayanand Kashappanavar (Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises), and Rudrappa Lamani (Sugar and Textiles).
Basavaraj Raya Reddy returns to Higher Education, a portfolio he previously managed during Siddaramaiah’s 2013–2018 tenure. Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who joined Congress from the BJP ahead of the 2023 elections, takes charge of Cooperation. Veteran leaders K H Muniyappa (Social Welfare) and C P Yogeshwar/ C S Puttaranga Shetty (Animal Husbandry and Sericulture) also feature among the repeat ministers.
The allocation of portfolios follows weeks of internal negotiations aimed at resolving differences between party factions and addressing disgruntlement among legislators over Cabinet berths.
On Monday, attempting to diffuse resentment among legislators omitted from the expanded Karnataka Cabinet, CM Shivakumar reached out to disgruntled party leaders in the Kolar region, telling them that “every MLA here is a chief minister and minister in terms of responsibility”.
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