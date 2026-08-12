DK Shivakumar’s cabinet overhaul: 9 first-timers, CM keeps Law, Finance

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar retains finance and key portfolios as Ramalinga Reddy is moved to Forest, Ecology and Environment in the Cabinet reshuffle (File photo).

The Congress government in Karnataka notified portfolio allocations for 19 newly inducted ministers Wednesday evening, a day before the legislature’s monsoon session begins. The notification also revealed key portfolio realignments for senior ministers originally sworn in alongside Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on June 3.

CM Shivakumar retained key portfolios including finance, Cabinet affairs, personnel and administrative reforms, intelligence, information, law and justice, parliamentary affairs and legislation, agriculture marketing, town and country planning, and urban local bodies under Bangalore Development Authority and Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA).

Among the most notable changes is the reallocation for senior leader Ramalinga Reddy. Originally assigned Major and Medium Irrigation in June, after initially lobbying for the Bengaluru Development portfolio, Reddy has now been reassigned to head the Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department following his request for a portfolio change.