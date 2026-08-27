Exam integrity to mental health: Karnataka Cabinet panel to address Gen Z, student issues

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar chaired a Cabinet meeting which decided on the formation of the panel (File photo).

Prompted by growing youth agitation and the emergence of Gen Z as an influential political voice following student protests nationwide, the Karnataka government Wednesday constituted a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to address student grievances and recommend comprehensive education reforms.

The government issued an official memorandum to establish a high-level panel to submit a detailed report on the systemic challenges faced by students, following an August 21 Cabinet decision chaired by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader, the sub-committee includes Basavaraj Rayareddy, Minister for Higher Education; Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home, IT/BT, and E-Governance; Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development; and Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy. The panel has been mandated to submit its findings within one month.