Exam integrity to mental health: Karnataka Cabinet panel to address Gen Z, student issues

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prompted by growing youth agitation and the emergence of Gen Z as an influential political voice following student protests nationwide, the Karnataka government Wednesday constituted a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to address student grievances and recommend comprehensive education reforms.
The government issued an official memorandum to establish a high-level panel to submit a detailed report on the systemic challenges faced by students, following an August 21 Cabinet decision chaired by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader, the sub-committee includes Basavaraj Rayareddy, Minister for Higher Education; Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home, IT/BT, and E-Governance; Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development; and Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy. The panel has been mandated to submit its findings within one month.
The government order states that the sub-committee has been tasked with examining the integrity of examinations and recruitment, the cost of education, fees, and coaching regulation, infrastructure and quality in public institutions, curriculum, skilling and linkage to employment, and mental health.
“Preventing question paper leaks and malpractice; ensuring transparency, fairness and accountability in state examinations and recruitment processes; and establishing a fixed and time-bound examination and recruitment calendar” are among the tasks assigned to the panel, as per the order.
The sub-committee has been tasked with developing policies to enhance the quality of education in government schools, pre-university (PU) colleges, and universities. This includes addressing teacher vacancies and ensuring sufficient laboratories, libraries, hostels, and other essential facilities.
The committee will focus on enhancing student mental health and well-being by exploring strategies to strengthen counselling and support systems. This includes addressing stress related to academics and examinations and implementing measures for suicide prevention, especially in coaching centres, hostels, and residential educational institutions.
“Strengthening scholarships and financial assistance, expanding hostel capacity, promoting girls’ education, and ensuring appropriate support for students belonging to SC/ST, OBC, minority and first-generation learner communities” are among the key tasks for the ministers as per the order.
“The Cabinet sub-committee will undertake wider consultations with students, parents, teachers, institutions and others across the state” and “can opt for subject-experts from respective fields to assist them in this exercise,” the government order states.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram