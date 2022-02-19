Karnataka Cabinet approves Nandi hills ropeway project

Karnataka government on Friday gave its approval to the Rs 93.40-crore ropeway project at Nandi hills under a public-private-participation (PPP) model.

Nandi hills, a weekend getaway for the people of Bengaluru, has become a tourism hub. The ropeway will be 2.93-km long, have 18 towers and each round-trip will take about 28 minutes. The cabinet has approved 50 cabins, each accommodating 10 passengers, for the project.

“I am very happy that the long-pending ropeway project will see the light of the day very soon. Nandi hills will become an international tourist destination and will be a significant milestone in the development of Chikkaballapura,” State Health Minister and Chikkaballapur MLA K Sudhakar said.

However, the forest department is not keen on giving its approval to the construction of pillars in the forest as they believe that it might disrupt the ecosystem of the area. An officer in the forest department said, “The Nandi hills forest is home to sloth bears and leopards, among other animals. We need to ensure that they are not disturbed.”

According to sources, vehicle density on Nandi hills continues to be a concern as more than 3,000-5,000 cars visit the tourist spot. Nandi hills witnesses a footfall of around 3,000 people on weekdays and upto 8,000 on weekends. Officials said that they have even seen over 10,000 people visiting the hills on certain weekends after the Covid-19 restrictions were eased.