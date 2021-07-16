Karnataka cabinet approves setting up of gaushalas in all districts

The Bill terms shelters established for the protection and preservation of cattle as 'gaushalas'. (Express Photo/File)

The Karnataka government Thursday approved the establishment of goshalas in all districts of the state at a total cost of Rs 15 crore in the first phase, to supplement the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

“The cabinet has decided to release additional funds, depending on the progress of the work,” Basvaraj Bommai, Karnataka’s Minister for Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs said.

He added that more such schemes will be announced in the upcoming budget to help reduce the burden of maintaining non-milching and other cattle.

In December last year, the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 was passed amid strong opposition from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) in the Karnataka legislative Assembly.

At the time, Bommai had said the government would increase the capacity of its existing 184 cattle shelters to 200,000.

The Bill envisages a ban on all forms of cattle slaughter and stringent punishment for offenders.

It also terms shelters established for the protection and preservation of cattle registered with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries as ‘gaushalas’.

The Bill is a harsher version of a law passed by the BJP in 2010 with B S Yediyurappa as Chief Minister. It aimed at banning all forms of cattle slaughter by recommending stringent penalties for violators. The Bill was shelved in 2013 by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government after it failed to get the Governor’s assent.

The Congress had then reverted to the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Animals Act, 1964, which banned the killing of any cow or calf of she-buffalo. However, it had certain relaxations, like allowing the slaughter of bullock, buffalo-male or female if it was certified by a competent authority to be above the age of 12 years, incapacitated for breeding or deemed sick.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020 proposes a maximum of seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for the offenders. It seeks a total ban on the slaughter of cows in the state, and provides for stringent punishment to those who indulge in smuggling, illegal transportation, atrocities on cows and slaughtering them.