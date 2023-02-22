scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Karnataka cabinet forwards bill to curb violence against lawyers to CM Bommai

According to advocates, if a law comes into effect, it would keep in check harassment and threats to their lives.

bangalore news, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, indian expressChief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File)

The Karnataka cabinet Wednesday sent a bill intended to curb violence against lawyers to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his consideration. According to advocates, if a law comes into effect, it would keep in check harassment and threats to their lives, especially in the light of events in the recent past.

In 2022, a woman advocate was assaulted in public at Bagalkote in an incident captured by CCTV cameras. In February 2021, lawyer Tarihalli Venkatesh was struck and murdered with a sharp weapon in a Hospete court, prompting calls for legislation to protect lawyers.

Vivek Subba Reddy, president of the Advocate’s Association of Bengaluru, said, “The CM has to take a decision…it has not been deferred. As a minister expressed some different views in the cabinet, it was decided that the CM would decide…..We want this Act to be legislated and expect the CM to submit the bill before the Assembly. The CM has also assured us that he will ensure that it is presented.”

He added, “The issue is that, unlike other professions, we are in a job where you fight against an opposite side concerning property, crimes and other things. So there can be friction which is not there in other occupations. Of late, we have been seeing terrifying situations which endanger the life of lawyers, and there have been murders with respect to litigations. We need this protection mechanism to ensure that we can fearlessly fight litigation.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
On a laid-back holiday in Goa, the cheerful company of birds
On a laid-back holiday in Goa, the cheerful company of birds
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
More from Bangalore

The next session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will begin on March 4.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:55 IST
Next Story

Kasba bypoll: Sharad Pawar to reach out to voters in final leg of campaigning

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close