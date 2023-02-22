Karnataka cabinet forwards bill to curb violence against lawyers to CM Bommai

The Karnataka cabinet Wednesday sent a bill intended to curb violence against lawyers to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his consideration. According to advocates, if a law comes into effect, it would keep in check harassment and threats to their lives, especially in the light of events in the recent past.

In 2022, a woman advocate was assaulted in public at Bagalkote in an incident captured by CCTV cameras. In February 2021, lawyer Tarihalli Venkatesh was struck and murdered with a sharp weapon in a Hospete court, prompting calls for legislation to protect lawyers.

Vivek Subba Reddy, president of the Advocate’s Association of Bengaluru, said, “The CM has to take a decision…it has not been deferred. As a minister expressed some different views in the cabinet, it was decided that the CM would decide…..We want this Act to be legislated and expect the CM to submit the bill before the Assembly. The CM has also assured us that he will ensure that it is presented.”

He added, “The issue is that, unlike other professions, we are in a job where you fight against an opposite side concerning property, crimes and other things. So there can be friction which is not there in other occupations. Of late, we have been seeing terrifying situations which endanger the life of lawyers, and there have been murders with respect to litigations. We need this protection mechanism to ensure that we can fearlessly fight litigation.”

The next session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will begin on March 4.