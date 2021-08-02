Karnataka Cabinet formation: CM Bommai to meet BJP high command today; swearing-in expected by Thursday

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to meet the BJP high command on Monday evening to finalise the names of ministers to be inducted into the new Cabinet.

He has also dropped hints that the new ministers will be formally appointed by August 5, if the names were finalised by the central leadership on Monday or Tuesday.

“The names for the Cabinet will be decided this evening or latest by tomorrow morning. Swearing-in will take place either on Wednesday or Thursday,” Bommai said in Delhi. He added that he was also trying to meet Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament before his scheduled meeting with party chief J P Nadda.

However, the CM has reiterated that the appointments would be completed “in a balanced manner, also considering the previous team (led by B S Yediyurappa)”.

Responding to queries about whether the expansion of his cabinet would be done in separate phases, Bommai clarified that the decision on the same would be made during the upcoming meeting with the party’s leaders.

“Another decision will be that of the number of Deputy CMs that will be included in the cabinet… Efforts will be made to ensure everyone is together, considering the current political situation,” Bommai added.

Bommai also revealed that some ministerial aspirants, camping in the national capital, have met him since his arrival on Sunday. “We have had good discussions and they are also aware that not everyone can be picked for the Cabinet,” he said.

Lobbying for the plum posts, including that of Deputy Chief Minister, has been intense since Yediyurappa resigned last Monday, with a few leaders visiting and staying put in the national capital, airing their demands to the party leadership as well.