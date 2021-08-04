Karnataka cabinet formation: BJP ‘keeps promise’ to induct Cong-JD(S) defectors for second time

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with newly inducted ministers during swearing-in ceremony to form the cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

It has been over two years since the BJP came to power in Karnataka following 17 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) camp switching sides to favour them. However, the saffron party seems to be “keeping its promise” by inducting a majority to the cabinet governing the state. The trend that began with the Yediyurappa-led cabinet has continued even as Basavaraj Bommai took over.

Except for Shrimant Patil, R Shankar and Ramesh Jarkiholi who were made ministers in the previous Yediyurappa-led cabinet, as many as 10 legislators of the turncoats camp made it to the newly formed Bommai cabinet with N Munirathna featuring among the six fresh faces in the cabinet.

Termed “migrants” by those in the political circles, the legislators who defected from the Congress and the JD(S) and have found a place in the newly formed cabinet include Shivaram Hebbar, Byrathi Basavaraj, K Sudhakar, B C Patil, N Munirathna, M T B Nagaraj, S T Somasekhar, K C Narayana Gowda, K Gopalaiah, and Anand Singh.

However, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was seen as a prominent voice of the rebels in 2019 has not been inducted into the cabinet after he resigned from the previous cabinet following allegations of sexual harassment against him.

As many as 29 ministers inducted into the new council of ministers in Karnataka on Wednesday as CM Bommai expanded his Cabinet on Wednesday, exactly a week since he took over the reins from Yediyurappa. In short, 23 ministers are old faces who were part of the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, six are new.

The ministers have already been tasked to review the situation pertaining to floods and Covid-19 in various parts of the state right from their first day at office. CM Bommai has deployed them to various districts of the state for review visits, after which each minister will submit a detailed report to the CM.

This exercise, according to Bommai, is to help the new government “take the right remedial measures by also provide additional relief assistance, if needed, to resolve issues faced by the people.”