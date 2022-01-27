Karnataka Cabinet gives nod to Rs 482-crore extension of elevated corridor in the Bengaluru

The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared a Rs 482-crore project for extension of an elevated corridor in the Varthur area in south east Bengaluru, law minister J C Madhuswamy said on Thursday.

“The project involves extension of an existing 1.3 km elevated corridor by a further 1.92 km at an estimated cost of Rs 482 crore,” the law minister said. The cabinet also approved an extension of a flyover at the Basaveshwara Nagar junction in north Bengaluru, he added.

Karnataka News | Follow Live Updates

Among other key decisions taken on Thursday, the Cabinet has decided to release 166 prisoners on the basis of good behaviour, the minister informed. It also cleared an allocation of Rs 287 crore for carrying out drone-based and scientific surveys of properties in rural and urban areas as part of the Central government’s Swamitva Yojana.

The Cabinet has decided to call for a joint session of the state legislature on February 14 followed by a two-week session of the legislature.

Apart from specific subjects, the Cabinet meeting also discussed the Covid situation, problems faced by schools and colleges and prospective elections to the Bengaluru city council. “Ministers from other districts too will be active to help the party win the BBMP polls,”’ the Chief Minister said.