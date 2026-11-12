Lobbying up as Karnataka CM looks to induct first woman into his Cabinet

More than five months after D K Shivakumar took over as Karnataka chief minister, a woman is yet to feature in his Cabinet, which has a sanctioned strength of 34. In a state where the Congress rode to power on a series of welfare guarantees aimed primarily at women, the lack of female representation at the highest level has put the government in a spot of bother.
With pressure piling on the government, the number of aspirants for the post has also caused a headache for the Congress.
While addressing beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides a Rs 2,000 dole for women heads of family, Shivakumar said last week, “In the coming days, a woman minister will be appointed before the next Assembly session.”
The winter session of the legislature will start on December 8.
The chief minister also noted that his predecessor Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet had a woman minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar, for three years.
Shivakumar took the oath as chief minister in the first week of June along with 13 ministers. Two months later, in August, 19 more ministers were sworn in, taking the total Cabinet strength to 33. Although MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda was expected to be inducted into the Cabinet, the Congress leadership was forced to keep the berth vacant apparently after Siddaramaiah demanded a berth for MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar.
Currently, the Cabinet has 32 ministers after B Nagendra resigned at the end of August following pressure from Opposition parties. He had been previously arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Corporation, which took place when he was a minister in the previous Cabinet.
Over the past couple of months, the Congress has faced pressure from its women leaders. In October, former MLA Sowmya Reddy resigned as chief of the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress, expressing displeasure over the non-inclusion of women in the Cabinet. Several other legislators too expressed concerns over the delay, noting that it could impact the party’s prospects and image among the women electorate.
Laxmi Hebbalkar or Annapoorna Tukaram?
Amid signs that a woman could finally become part of the 34-member Cabinet under Shivakumar, lobbying has also intensified among aspirants for the position. Hebbalkar is learnt to be keen on returning as a minister, even as other legislators make their case.
They include Annapoorna Tukaram, Roopa Shashidhar, Nayana Motamma, and Aarti Krishna.
Shashidhar’s prospects appear to have been affected by the presence of her father K H Muniyappa in the Cabinet, whereas Motamma and Krishna’s chances are said to be slim by virtue of them being first-time legislators.
Sources hint that the party leadership could pick Annapoorna Tukaram, who is also a first-time MLA. She is the wife of Bellary MP E Tukaram, who vacated his MLA seat to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
“With Annapoorna, the party can have a minister for Bellary and also fill the Cabinet with one more minister from the Scheduled Tribes community,” a Congress source said, adding that the decision rested with the party’s high command.