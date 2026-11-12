Lobbying up as Karnataka CM looks to induct first woman into his Cabinet

More than five months after D K Shivakumar took over as Karnataka chief minister, a woman is yet to feature in his Cabinet, which has a sanctioned strength of 34. In a state where the Congress rode to power on a series of welfare guarantees aimed primarily at women, the lack of female representation at the highest level has put the government in a spot of bother.

With pressure piling on the government, the number of aspirants for the post has also caused a headache for the Congress.

While addressing beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides a Rs 2,000 dole for women heads of family, Shivakumar said last week, “In the coming days, a woman minister will be appointed before the next Assembly session.”