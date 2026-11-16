Woman minister in Karnataka Cabinet? Shivakumar hints at decision after Delhi visit

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s short trip to New Delhi on Monday to participate in the release of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s book has once again raised the possibility of appointing a woman minister to his Cabinet.

Ahead of his trip, Shivakumar said Sunday that the Congress party’s central leadership would decide whether to pick a woman member of the Cabinet.

“I have brought the matter of inducting a woman minister to the attention of our party high command in Delhi. I cannot say whether the process will happen tomorrow, but they have mentioned they will call me to Delhi to discuss it. It is something that needs to be done, and we will definitely see it through,” Shivakumar said.