Woman minister in Karnataka Cabinet? Shivakumar hints at decision after Delhi visit

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s short trip to New Delhi on Monday to participate in the release of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s book has once again raised the possibility of appointing a woman minister to his Cabinet.
Ahead of his trip, Shivakumar said Sunday that the Congress party’s central leadership would decide whether to pick a woman member of the Cabinet.
“I have brought the matter of inducting a woman minister to the attention of our party high command in Delhi. I cannot say whether the process will happen tomorrow, but they have mentioned they will call me to Delhi to discuss it. It is something that needs to be done, and we will definitely see it through,” Shivakumar said.
A week ago, he had said the induction of a woman member to his Cabinet would be completed before the start of the Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly in December.
Among those vying for a Cabinet berth are former minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, first-time MLA Annapoorna Tukaram, Roopa Shashidhar, daughter of senior Minister K H Muniyappa, Nayana Motamma, daughter of a former minister, and Aarti Krishna of the Congress NRI Cell.
Internal pressure
Nearly six months after assuming office and forming a new Cabinet, the Congress Government in Karnataka still has one vacancy against the sanctioned strength of 34 members.
Although MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda was reportedly slated for induction into the Cabinet in August this year, the decision was withdrawn at the last minute. The move was attributed to former CM Siddaramaiah’s insistence on inducting MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar instead, following which the party leadership decided to leave the Cabinet berth vacant.
Currently, the Karnataka Cabinet has 32 ministers after B Nagendra resigned in August following pressure from Opposition parties. Nagendra’s exit from the Cabinet followed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s filing of a chargesheet against him in connection with the alleged scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
The Congress has been facing pressure from women leaders within the party to induct a woman into the Cabinet. In October, former MLA Sowmya Reddy resigned as the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president, expressing dissatisfaction over the continued absence of women in the Cabinet.
Several other legislators have also voiced concern over the delay, arguing that the lack of women ministers could adversely affect the party’s image and prospects among women voters.