After high command reservations, delay, Karnataka Cabinet expansion this week

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the Cabinet expansion would be completed this week. (File Photo)

Karnataka’s D K Shivakumar government is set to have a full-fledged Cabinet this week, almost two months after the first set of ministers was sworn in. After the Congress’s NEET protest plans delayed a Cabinet expansion expected last week, leaders of the party’s state unit are again in New Delhi to finalise the list of new ministers.

“The process of Cabinet expansion will be completed by the end of this week,” Chief Minister Shivakumar said before leaving for the national capital on Monday.

Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, and state Congress president B K Hariprasad are expected to hold talks with the high command to finalise the list of ministers.