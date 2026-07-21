Rahul Gandhi’s protest outside PM home ‘delays’ Karnataka Cabinet expansion

D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were in Delhi on Tuesday for a meeting with Rahul Gandhi to finalise the list of new ministers. (File Photo)

A protest by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence on Tuesday has delayed the finalisation of names for a planned expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s Cabinet, sources said.

The swearing-in of new ministers, scheduled for Wednesday, has thus been called off, even though the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had written to the Public Works Department to make arrangements for the event at Lok Bhavan.

Leaders including Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, and state Congress president B K Hariprasad travelled to Delhi on Tuesday for a meeting with Gandhi to finalise the list of new ministers.