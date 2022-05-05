Karnataka: Amit Shah will inform about cabinet expansion, says Bommai

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday that Shah would take a decision on the state cabinet expansion after returning to Delhi.

“Shah will talk to me about cabinet expansion after going to Delhi,” Bommai said when asked if there was any discussion about cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on Thursday was postponed to May 11.

There was widespread speculation that Shah’s Bengaluru visit could lead to a leadership change in the state and a rejig in the cabinet. However, his visit did not yield any outcome and meetings that were scheduled with the state BJP core committee and party leaders to spell out strategies for the 2023 assembly polls were cancelled.

Shah was scheduled to attend a lunch hosted by Bommai for BJP ministers, MLAs and MPs at his residence, and chair separate meetings of the BJP state core committee, party functionaries and various party units. But after lunch at Bommai’s official residence, the meetings with the party units were abruptly cancelled.