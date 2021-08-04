New Karnataka cabinet decides to review floods, Covid-19 situation; secretariat for ST welfare soon

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with newly inducted ministers during swearing-in ceremony to form the Cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

In its first meeting held hours after 29 more ministers took the oath to join the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka, the cabinet stressed the need to review the situation pertaining to floods and Covid-19 in various parts of the state.

“All ministers will be assigned a respective district after which they will review the Covid-19 and flood situation across the state. The ministers will also be asked to submit a detailed report to enable the government to take the right remedial measures, also seeking additional relief assistance, if needed, to resolve issues faced by the people,” CM Bommai said.

The Karnataka cabinet, including the CM, at present, has a strength of 30 which equals the number of districts in the state as well.

Further, the cabinet also decided to reconstitute the Covid-19 task force. Karnataka has been reporting more infections when compared to the previous weeks with cases on the rise in different districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, and Mysuru.

In another important decision, the newly-formed cabinet announced its decision to establish an exclusive secretariat for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes for effective monitoring and implementation of STP programmes. This has been a long-pending demand by the ST community.

At the same time, it was also decided to implement women’s safety and welfare programs in various departments under the direct supervision of the CM. “This would be as per the announcements made in the budget announced for the ongoing fiscal,” officials said.