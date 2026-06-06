Karnataka Congress says all is well day after Ramalinga Reddy sends resignation over WhatsApp

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Congress party on Saturday indicated a resolution to a crisis in the Karnataka government triggered by the resignation of senior minister Ramalinga Reddy over a refusal of his demand for the Bengaluru Development minister portfolio in the 13-member cabinet of D K Shivakumar.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar indicated the resolution of the crisis even as Reddy did not officially speak on the matter. However, the leaders did not indicate any changes in the portfolios allocated to the ministers.
Reddy had publicly announced his resignation on Friday — two days after the new CM and his cabinet took their oaths.
“There has been some misunderstanding. He shall continue to work as a loyal soldier and minister of the party,” the AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said in a media briefing on Saturday afternoon.
“Ramalinga Reddy is an asset of the Congress party. He has been in politics since 1973. He has been a minister many times. His experience and wisdom is extremely valuable to the party. More so because of his old association with D K Shivakumar, our honorable CM as also with PCC president Hariprasad and thousands of Congress workers across Karnataka,” Surjewala said.
The Congress leader said that the resignation and portfolio issue was resolved after discussions with Reddy – who has been granted the Irrigation Minister portfolio, previously held by Shivakumar and Krishna Byre Gowda who has been granted the Bengaluru Development portfolio.
While Reddy is an MLA from the BTM Layout assembly constituency in south Bengaluru, Gowda is an MLA from the Byatarayanapura seat in north Bengaluru.
The discussions with Reddy were held by Hariprasad, Shivakumar and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, along with Surjewala said.
Before Surjewala, Shivakumar too had claimed that the resignation issue had been resolved.
“Ramalinga Reddy is my friend. I have spoken to him, and all problems have been resolved. Under no circumstances will I accept his resignation,” Shivakumar said. “It is true that he had sent his resignation over WhatsApp. That matter has now been resolved,” he said.
On Friday, Shivakumar had said that Reddy was unhappy with the irrigation portfolio. “He is not from a rural area. He has been given the portfolio of irrigation. He feels that he should work for the welfare of the urban sector. I will speak to him. He is a great friend and important leader. I will sort it out. Discipline is important,” Shivakumar said.
The Congress leadership is reported to have put its foot down on the allotment of portfolios and sought disciplined conduct from ministers and MLAs. In an effort to mollify Reddy the Congress may give him an additional portfolio with an urban emphasis.
Reddy, 72, an eight time MLA from Bengaluru, had on Friday said, “I am upset (over the portfolio). I cannot work against my conscience and have given my resignation. I will remain in Congress and work as a MLA.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram