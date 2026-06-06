Karnataka Congress says all is well day after Ramalinga Reddy sends resignation over WhatsApp

Ramalinga Reddy, 72, an eight time MLA from Bengaluru, had on Friday said, "I am upset (over the portfolio). (Screenshot from PTI video enhanced with AI)

The Congress party on Saturday indicated a resolution to a crisis in the Karnataka government triggered by the resignation of senior minister Ramalinga Reddy over a refusal of his demand for the Bengaluru Development minister portfolio in the 13-member cabinet of D K Shivakumar.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar indicated the resolution of the crisis even as Reddy did not officially speak on the matter. However, the leaders did not indicate any changes in the portfolios allocated to the ministers.

Reddy had publicly announced his resignation on Friday — two days after the new CM and his cabinet took their oaths.